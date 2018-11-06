16-year-old is brain dead after mom who is ‘so sorry’ shot her, Oklahoma sheriff says

A 16-year-old girl is brain dead and on life support after her mother shot her, an Oklahoma Sheriff’s office said, according to KTUL.

The teen’s mother, Amy Hall, is accused of shooting Kloee Toliver and her brother, Kayson, in the head as they slept late last week, McClatchy previously reported. Kayson, 18, was killed, KJRH reported, and their 14-year-old sister is in good condition.

Kloee, 16, “suffered brain death” after Hall allegedly shot her, Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Duston Todd said, according to the Tulsa World. Doctors pronounced her brain dead on Friday.

Officials said Kloee is being kept on life support until her organs can be donated, KOTV reported. Kloee was a high school cheerleader and “well liked,” according to the station.

Once Kloee is removed from life support, Hall will be charged with another count of first-degree murder, KOCO reported. Hall was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and shooting with intent to kill after a high-speed chase, KOTV reported.

Hall has said she is “so sorry for what she (did),” according to Okmulgee County court documents obtained by KJRH.

“Some part of me thought I was saving them” from my ex-husband, Hall told investigators, according to KWTV. Hall told investigators she had planned to kill her children and herself, KJRH reported.

Here’s what McClatchy previously reported:

Hall admitted to authorities that she shot Kayson and Kloee in the head while they were sleeping, FOX23 reported.

Her 14-year-old daughter was in the same bed as Kloee at the time of the shooting, the AP reported.

The 14-year-old woke up, FOX23 reported, “and ran to the bathroom after Hall allegedly shot at her.” She then came out of the bathroom and took the gun from her mom, the report says.

Hall then left the home, according to the report obtained by FOX23, and was later involved in the chase with speeds reaching 100 mph.

The evening after the shooting, the Beggs, Oklahoma, community gathered to honor Toliver with a candlelight vigil, the Tulsa World reported. The 18-year-old was a “standout running back on the Beggs football team, leading the offense with 580 yards and five touchdowns in what was his senior season,” the newspaper reported.

“He was a very likable young man,” head football coach David Tenison said at the vigil, according to the Tulsa World. “He had a good heart, good spirit. His smile was infectious. It just infected everyone around him. He made you want to smile.”