NASA conducts quiet sonic boom tests near Texas Gulf Coast

CHANGES LOCATION OF EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE - In this April 17, 2018 photo, a NASA image of a F/A-18 performing a Sonic Boom over Edwards Air Force Base in California, is shown on a TV screen in Galveston, Texas. NASA has begun a series of supersonic research flights off the Texas Gulf Coast near Galveston to test how the community responds to noise from a new experimental aircraft. Houston Chronicle via AP Steve Gonzales