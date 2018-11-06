Voting machine problems reported in South Carolina counties as Election Day begins

In the first hours of voting in South Carolina Tuesday, elections officials in Pickens County were having problems with voting machines and are giving paper ballots to voters, according to The State newspaper.

At least one polling places in Anderson County were having similar problems, according to WYFF. The television station reported voting machines in one county polling place went down, but almost all were back up before 9 a.m.

S.C. Elections Commission spokesman Chris Whitmire blamed the issues in Pickens County on human error, the newspaper reported. Whitmire told The State that there was an issue with the device poll workers use to set up ballots on the electronic voting machines.

Whitmire told The State that some of the machines were working again a little after 8 a.m. He said every polling place has paper ballots in case of an emergency and that they will be counted along with the other ballots cast Tuesday.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

In Greenville County, a machine jammed and did not confirm one person’s vote, according to WYFF.

“Some Richland County precincts are having ... ‘typical equipment issues’ from aging machines, mainly calibration and hardware issues, which are creating delays,” the Richland County Elections Director Rokey Suleman told The State about an hour after polls opened. “It’s not widespread ... Nothing out of the ordinary.”

Polls opened in South Carolina at 7 a.m. Tuesday and will close at 7 p.m. Anyone in line by 7 p.m. will still be able to vote.

The state broke a record for absentee ballots this year, according to The State, with 261,966 ballots cast before the election.

Charles Duncan: 843-626-0301, @duncanreporting