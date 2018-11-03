Charlotte woman filmed yelling insults at black neighbors in custody at NC coast

A woman whose racist rant at two black women was filmed on video that went viral has “voluntarily turned herself in” at the Sunset Beach Police Department on the NC coast, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a statement late Saturday.

Susan Jane Westwood, 51, of Charlotte, disappeared after the Oct. 19 incident in the parking lot of her south Charlotte apartment complex, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

Susan Jane Westwood Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department

Police charged Westwood with misusing 911, communicating threats and simple assault, but couldn’t find her to serve the warrants.

After Westwood turned herself in Saturday, Sunset Beach police took her to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Department, where she was served with the outstanding warrants, CMPD said in its statement Saturday night.

Her insults against the two women at the Camden Fairview apartment complex went viral after the women, who are sisters, posted video of the encounter on Facebook a week later.

Th video shows Westwood appears to engage the other women without provocation, The Charlotte Observer previously reported.

The two women are heard in the video asking her to leave them alone, and saying “you are harassing us,” the Observer reported. But, Westwood continues to berate them, repeatedly asking, “Do you live here?” One of the women does live at the apartment complex.

She also asks the women, “Do I need to bring out my concealed weapon, too? This is North Carolina by the way.”

One of the African-American women called 911 saying they were being harassed.

Westwood also called 911, according to a 911 tape of the call released by police.

“They are actually people that I’ve never seen here before,” she tells the dispatcher. “They are African-American.”

According to the tape, Westwood also tells the 911 dispatcher, “They’ve been hanging out here for awhile. And they’ve been photographing me ... But they’ve been going into that apartment. It’s just really strange.” She then accuses the women of “trying to break into apartments” and “causing problems,” the Observer previously reported.

The two women were outside waiting for AAA to fix their car.





“Nobody breaks their car down in the best part of society ... Nobody breaks their car down here unless they are looking for money,” Westwood tells 911.

The dispatcher eventually asks Westwood: “Do you know that they don’t belong there. Do you know that they’re not visiting anybody out there?”

Westwood responds: “Well I wouldn’t be able to know that but why would you photograph somebody. Just get them out of here!”

The dispatcher then tells Westwood it’s not illegal for people to take photos in a parking lot.