NBC’s news chairman defends handling of Weinstein story

FILE - In this July 9, 2018 file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives to court in New York. NBC’s news chairman has sent an exhaustive defense of the network’s handling of Ronan Farrow’s investigation of Weinstein to his staff members, saying any speculation that the disgraced Hollywood mogul had any role in the network’s rejection of the story was baseless. NBC’s decision not to air a story became an embarrassment, and returned to the news last week when Farrow’s former producer publicly criticized the network. Seth Wenig, File AP Photo