75 hotel workers arrested at Labor Day protest in California

San Francisco supervisor Rafael Mandelman was arrested with hotel workers in front of the J. W. Marriott’s Westin St. Francis hotel on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, in San Francisco. Police say dozens of hotel workers protesting outside the hotel on Labor Day were arrested for blocking a street in one of the city’s busiest tourist areas. A union spokesman says many hotel workers hold two jobs to support their families and their salaries have increased by 7 percent in a decade. San Francisco Chronicle via AP Liz Hafalia