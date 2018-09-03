From penny press to Snapchat: Parents fret through the ages

In this Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, photo, Kathy and Steve Dennis pose with a photo they took of some of their grandchildren and their phones, in Bellevue, Wash. Three decades ago they never heard the phrase “screen time,” nor did they worry much about limiting the time the kids spent with technology, considering the computer an investment in their future. Things have changed with their grandkids and their phones. Elaine Thompson AP Photo