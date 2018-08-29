Browns release LB Kendricks following trading charges

Then-Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Mychal Kendricks answers questions during a press conference at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn., Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018. Federal prosecutors in Philadelphia say Cleveland Browns linebacker Mychal Kendricks used insider trading tips from an acquaintance to make about $1.2 million in illegal profits on four major trading deals. Kendricks says in a statement released by his lawyer Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, that he’s sorry and “deeply” regrets his actions. The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP Yong Kim