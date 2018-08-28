Trump announces trade “understanding” with Mexico

President Donald Trump announced a trade "understanding" with Mexico that could lead to an overhaul of the North American Free Trade Agreement on August 27, 2018. Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto joined by speakerphone.
Witnesses recounted the deadly shooting on August 26, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida during a "Madden NFL 19" video game tournament held in a gaming bar at the mall. A shooting survivor said the gunman was walking backward as he fired shots.
After stopping medical treatment for his brain cancer, John McCain, six-term Arizona senator and 2008 Republican presidential nominee, died {in his home} at age 81. The senator and former Navy pilot would have turned 82 next week.
CBP is using facial biometrics to confirm traveler identities and protect the nation from potential threats. Officials say a team at Washington Dulles International Airport recently intercepted an imposter posing as a French citizen.
A St. Johns County, Florida, man has been jailed on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill after cellphone video showed him chasing down his neighbor on a tractor last month.
Protesters toppled Silent Sam, the Confederate statue on UNC-Chapel Hill's campus, on Monday after a demonstration in support of a graduate student who faces criminal and honor court charges for throwing red ink and blood on the statue in April.
A man who was caught wading into a river of feeding bears to capture a selfie could soon face charges. The man and three others entered a closed area of Katmai National Park in Alaska and a bear cam captured the incident.
Linda Hamlin of Albuquerque, New Mexico is used to rattlesnakes in her yard, but when a 5-footer slithered up to her back door, she "was shaking." Hamlin called the local animal control department to capture and remove the snake from her property.
Video released Aug. 16 by the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, shows an officer rushing to save a 3-year-old girl left in a hot car on Father's Day. Dash cam footage shows the officer carrying the girl out of the car and heading to the hospital.
Former Trump adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman released multiple secret recordings. Some say the recordings are a serious breach of ethics and security, but did Manigault Newman break the law? One former federal prosecutor weighs in.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.