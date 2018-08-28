Chris Stapleton tops list of nominees for CMA Awards

FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2018, file photo, Chris Stapleton performs at the 12th Annual ACM Honors at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. Stapleton tops the list of finalists with five nominations for the 52nd annual Country Music Association Awards. The nominations were announced Tuesday, Aug. 28, from entertainer Luke Bryan’s restaurant and bar in Nashville on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” AP, File Photo by Al Wagner/Invision