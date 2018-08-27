Gunman ‘clearly targeted other gamers’ at Florida tournament

Court records show that a gunman specifically targeted fellow gamers at a Florida tournament.
Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams told a news conference Monday that 24-year-old David Katz, of Baltimore, "walked past patrons who were in other parts of the business and focused his attention on the gamers."
Katz fatally shot himself after killing the two men and wounding 10 others Sunday inside a pizzeria and bar that were hosting a "Madden NFL 19" tournament.
Williams said that Katz carried two handguns, including one equipped with a laser sight, into the tournament venue but only fired one of them.
The sheriff's office identified the dead as 22-year-old Elijah Clayton of Woodland Hills, California, and 28-year-old Taylor Robertson of Giles, West Virginia.
