Kavanaugh’s support for surveilling Americans raises concern

FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, officiates at the swearing-in of Judge Britt Grant to take a seat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit in Atlanta at the U.S. District Courthouse in Washington. SKavanaugh has frequently supported giving the government wide latitude in the name of national security, including the secret collection of personal data from Americans. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo