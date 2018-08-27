The Latest: Kushner Cos. will appeal $210K in city fines

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump’s White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner attends a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, in Washington. The Kushner family real estate company was fined $210,000 by New York City regulators on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, following an Associated Press investigation earlier this year that showed it routinely filed false documents with the city claiming it had no rent-regulated tenants in its buildings when it, in fact, had hundreds. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo