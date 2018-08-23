Campa-Najjar: He’s 29, Mexican, Arab and suddenly relevant

Democratic congressional candidate Ammar Campa-Najjar speaks during an interview Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in San Diego. Despite an ongoing FBI investigation into his campaign spending, Campa-Najjar’s competitor, U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter, coasted through the June primary election largely unscathed. But on Tuesday, the Republican congressman and his wife were charged by a federal grand jury with using more than $250,000 in campaign funds for personal gain. The indictment brings a jolt of uncertainty into the contest, in a year when Democrats have targeted a string of Republican-held House seats across the state. Gregory Bull AP Photo