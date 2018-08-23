Motorcyclist sneaks through work zone, and ‘stealth mode’ becomes stuck mode

Traffic was moving slowly on a Michigan interstate when one motorcyclist tried to find a way around it, WJRT reported.
So, in an attempt to keep moving at a faster speed, the driver chose to continue down a lane that was closed for construction, the Michigan Department of Transportation told the station.
The driver continued past several warning signs, Michigan Live reported, and even a foreman who tried to flag him down.
But the driver didn’t appear to notice.
“The driver kept going,” Aaron Jenkins, a spokesman with the department, told WJRT.
He only got so far before he got himself into a sticky situation, though.
Because farther down on Interstate 69 was wet and curing concrete, the department posted on Facebook.
Jenkins told WJRT that he kept driving “until he reached the fresh concrete that he drove his motorcycle into.”
The motorcycle was stuck after plowing through the concrete, so the driver fled the scene and left his bike, according to Michigan Live.
The bike he left in the work zone was labeled with the word “STEALTH” — as in cautious or sneaky.
“Stealth mode did not work!” the department posted.
The driver has not been found, “but he seemed uninjured and maybe a track star!” according to the department.
If you were the driver, “You can pick your bike up at impound,” the department said. “The Sheriff will be waiting.”
