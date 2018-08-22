Independent upends Kansas governor’s race against Kobach

FILE - This combination of file photos shows Kansas gubernatorial candidates from left: Republican Secretary of State Kris Kobach; Democratic state Sen. Laura Kelly; and Independent candidate, businessmen Greg Orman, who are running in the November 2018 election. Democrats horrified by the thought that provocative conservative Kobach could be Kansas’ next governor are attacking Orman, a Kansas City-area businessman running as an independent. The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP, File Thad Allton