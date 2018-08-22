Special needs child called ‘happy little boy’ shot by mother, who attempted suicide, cops say

Although he was battling serious physical disabilities, a 7-year-old was described as “a happy little boy,” with “the greatest laugh,” according to an organization that provided assistance to his family.

No one will ever hear that laugh again, as Mason Jordan was fatally shot and his mother, Tashina Jordan, is suspected of killing the boy, the Bend Police Department said, according to KBND.

Police said the 28-year-old Oregon woman killed her son Monday at their home, then attempted suicide, KTVZ reported. Tashina Jordan is in an area hospital with a “life-threatening condition.”

Police concluded they were investigating a murder-suicide after they found a note written by Tashina Jordan, per the Bend Bulletin. Further details from the note have not been made public.

A screenshot of Tashina Jordan, left, and her son 7-year-old Mason Jordan, who was fatally shot by his mother, according to the Bend Police Department. YouTube

Mason was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Bend Bulletin.

Police said it is too early to speculate why Tashina Jordan would kill her son, and are looking to answer that question, KBND reported.

What is known is Mason endured a great deal in seven years.

The non-profit Sparrow Clubs reported he suffered from Cerbral Palsy and Hydrocephalus — a condition where fluid on the brain creates pressure and can “can damage brain tissues and cause a range of impairments in brain function,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

Although he was healthy when he was born, Mason suffered a series of medical maladies when he was 5-weeks-old, and stopped breathing multiple times before it was discovered his heart was not working properly, the Sparrow Clubs reported.

He endured brain hemorrhages, heart failure and a coma during the arduous process, per KTVZ.

Although he was blind in his right eye, and was “non-verbal,” in February 2017 the Sparrow Clubs described him as “a happy little boy and has the greatest laugh! He brings so much joy to his family and the people he meets.”

People will have a chance to say goodbye to Mason at his funeral.

A GoFundMe account has been started to help his grandmother pay for the “true sendoff he deserves,” according to the page looking for support celebrating Mason.

The page has a goal of $10,000, and more than $3,000 had been raised in the first 17 hours it was online.

“In his short life, Mason touched the lives of so many,” was a message included on the page.