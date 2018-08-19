This mobile home was Elvis Presley’s private ‘getaway.’ Now it can be yours.

The mobile home is about 60 feet long and 12 feet wide. It has wood paneling on its walls, sky-blue cabinets and a gold-colored bathtub.

It’s where Elvis Presley and his wife Priscilla spent their honeymoon.

And now the “piece of rock ‘n’ roll history” is up for auction by GWS Auctions, LLC.

The mobile home was located on Presley’s “Circle G. Ranch” near his home, Graceland, in Memphis, Tenn.

“Elvis bought the ranch in the 1960s as a getaway that would still be near Graceland,” GWS Auctions wrote on the mobile home’s listing.

After Presley and Priscilla were married, they “spent part of their honeymoon there,” according to GWS.

Soon, one trailer grew to eight, to accommodate Presley’s friends, according to GWS.

“Elvis liked his ‘Memphis Mafia’ around, and he figured the way to do that was to buy eight house trailers and have them installed on poured concrete pads near the lake on the (163-acre) property,” GWS wrote on the auction listing.

When filming for the movie “Clambake” paused in 1967, Presley spent “three straight weeks on the ranch, and it has been argued that that spring was one of the happiest times of his life,” GWS wrote.

It’s not completely clear who stayed in the other mobile homes, GWS said, but “it is said they were primarily for married couples, including Jerry Schilling and his wife, along with Elvis’ first cousin Billy Smith and his wife Jo.”

The mobile home could also be the site of the Presley’s starting a family, GWS speculated.

“Some sources closest to Elvis even say this might be where Lisa Marie was conceived, due to the date of purchase,” GWS wrote in the auction listing.

The home comes with original paperwork, “including a notarized bill of sale dated 1967 which was signed by Elvis himself.”





The home features:

▪ Wood wall paneling;

▪ Wood and carpeted floors;

▪ Sky blue cupboards with floral designs;

▪ White-washed bedroom walls;

▪ A red-painted bathroom;

▪ A toilet with a blue seat lid and floral tank lid;

▪ A gold-colored bathroom sink;

▪ A gold-colored bathtub.

“The mobile home, it’s just one of the coolest pieces we’ve ever had,” Brigitte Kruse, lead auctioneer and co-founder of GWS Auctions told CNN Travel. “Of course, it was finished with gold lead paint in the restroom, which is typical of Elvis fashion. He loved gold finishings.”

The home is currently owned by a museum and the auction house is facilitating its sale, GWS wrote.





The auction of Presley’s mobile home is part of an auction titled “Legends: Iconic film and music memorabilia auction” on Aug. 25, which also features:

▪ A pair of Presley’s prescription white gold sunglasses;

▪ Several cars purchased by Presley, including a 1977 sea-mist green Cadillac Seville;

▪ Presley’s personal 2.15-carat diamond and gold ring;

▪ Presley’s Ankh necklace he wore on stage in Las Vegas in 1973;

▪ Presley’s racquetball racquet;

▪ Presley’s personal Bible, with bookmarked and underlined passages.

This auction of personal items follows the sale of Presley’s private jet in June 2017.

The mobile home had three bids as of Aug. 19 and was priced at $3,000. The home was recently restored “and is in the condition in which Elvis and Priscilla left it,” GWS wrote.

“This mobile home is a chance to own a true piece of history, and a place which was once a key part of Elvis’ happiness.”

You can register to bid at https://connect.invaluable.com/gwsauctionsllc.