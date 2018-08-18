She knew who to call when a 5-foot rattlesnake slithered onto her porch
Linda Hamlin of Albuquerque, New Mexico is used to rattlesnakes in her yard, but when a 5-footer slithered up to her back door, she "was shaking." Hamlin called the local animal control department to capture and remove the snake from her property.
A man who was caught wading into a river of feeding bears to capture a selfie could soon face charges. The man and three others entered a closed area of Katmai National Park in Alaska and a bear cam captured the incident.
Video released Aug. 16 by the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, shows an officer rushing to save a 3-year-old girl left in a hot car on Father's Day. Dash cam footage shows the officer carrying the girl out of the car and heading to the hospital.
Former Trump adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman released multiple secret recordings. Some say the recordings are a serious breach of ethics and security, but did Manigault Newman break the law? One former federal prosecutor weighs in.
Police in Vacaville, California, were in a race against time on August 11 when it looked like the Solana SPCA building would be hit by an approaching wildfire. Bodycam footage shows the rescue operation where they helped evacuated 60 cats and dogs.
Quick videography by local residents – John Waldron, Kathleen Treichel and Skylar Jacobson – produced vivid documentation of the plane stolen by a ground crew member at Sea-Tac Airport veering frighteningly close to homes in the South Sound.
England Police Officer Mike Moore has been fired after video footage showed him telling two black men they "don't belong” in England, Arkansas. Moore made the comment after the men suggested he had been unnecessarily following them.
A woman was arrested by a Bluffton police officer after he says she sped through a four-way stop and then failed a sobriety test. She continuously begged the officer not to arrest her, saying she was a cheerleader, a good student and 'a pretty girl.'
The Holy Fire continued to burn through the Cleveland National Forest on August 6, as seen from footage filmed from a Tanker 118 aircraft. The footage was filmed as fire retardant was dropped from the aircraft, the source said.