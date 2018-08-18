She knew who to call when a 5-foot rattlesnake slithered onto her porch

Linda Hamlin of Albuquerque, New Mexico is used to rattlesnakes in her yard, but when a 5-footer slithered up to her back door, she "was shaking." Hamlin called the local animal control department to capture and remove the snake from her property.
