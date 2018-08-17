Former Iowa Congressman Leonard Boswell dies

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2012 file photo, U.S. Rep. Leonard Boswell, D-Iowa, speaks to members of the media during an election night rally in Des Moines, Iowa. Former U.S. Rep. Leonard Boswell, an Iowa farmer and soldier turned politician who served 16 years in Congress, has died. He was 84. The Democrat and former state Senate president, died at a Des Moines hospital on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018 after suffering complications from a rare form of cancer, said family spokesman and former chief of staff Grant Woodard. Justin Hayworth, File AP Photo