Watch as an Officer races to save a 3-year-old left in hot car

Video released Aug. 16 by the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, shows an officer rushing to save a 3-year-old girl left in a hot car on Father's Day. Dash cam footage shows the officer carrying the girl out of the car and heading to the hospital.
