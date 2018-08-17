U.S. Navy hospital ship to comfort Venezuelan migrants

“It is absolutely a humanitarian mission. We’re not sending soldiers, we’re sending doctors,” Mattis told reporters of his plans to send the gleaming white, former freighter with a Red Cross painted on its side to help treat refugees in Colombia and probably other Latin American nations.
He gave no timetable for when the ship, probably the ship known as the Comfort, would set sail from its home port, likely Norfolk, Virginia.
Mattis said he had hoped to announce the hospital ship mission in its entirety at the close of his week-long visit, during which the Venezuelan migration crisis came up in every stop.
But Friday, Mattis met with Colombia’s new president and defense minister, and was offered specific suggestions “on how we might best craft the cruise through the region.” That means “going back to the drawing board” before announcing the destinations and timetable, he said. It had yet to be decided, for example, whether the hospital ship would treat Venezuelans on the Atlantic side of the Panama Canal or to the south in the Pacific, a move that might allow the U.S. health care workers to also treat spillover Venezuelan refugees into Ecuador.
If the U.S. pursued that plan, it left open the possibility that the Pentagon would send out the hospital ship Mercy, Comfort’s sister ship, whose home port is in San Diego.
Mattis called the mission “an effort to deal with the human cost of (Venezuelan President Nicolas) Maduro and his increasingly isolated regime.”
“Can you imagine more than a million refugees right now in one of our most populous states, say California, and what that would do for that one state. Put that on steroids down here and you can see why this is a time when one of our fellow democracies is in trouble and we have to come in and help each other.”
August 17, 2018 06:45 PM
BOGOTA, COLOMBIA
Carol Rosenberg
