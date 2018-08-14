Jordanian immigrant gets death for Houston ‘honor killings’

FILE - In this June 25, 2018, file photo, Jordanian immigrant Ali Mahwood-Awad Irsan sits in court in Houston. Jurors on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, sentenced Irsan to death for the 2012 fatal shootings of his son-in-law and daughter’s best friend in what prosecutors described as “honor killings.” (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP, File) Melissa Phillip AP