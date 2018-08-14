Lavish court spending in poor West Virginia triggers scandal

This combination of photos shows West Virginia state Supreme Court justices, from left, Robin Davis on Oct. 3, 2012, Allen Loughry on Oct. 3, 2012, Beth Walker on March 16, 2016 and Margaret Workman on Dec. 29, 2008. The West Virginia House of Delegates is considering impeachment articles against all four justices. (Courtesy of the Charleston Gazette-Mail and The Daily Mail via AP) AP