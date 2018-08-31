Pasadena police surveillance footage help identify murder suspect

U.S. Marshals and Louisiana police arrested at Texas man suspected of murdering his 83-year-old neighbor by stomping his head 74 times and punching him in Pasadena, TX.
By
British Army gives Aretha Franklin R.E.S.P.E.C.T.

Music

British Army gives Aretha Franklin R.E.S.P.E.C.T.

The British Army paid tribute to Aretha Franklin on August 31, the day of her funeral, by playing R.E.S.P.E.C.T. during the Changing of the Guard ceremony outside Buckingham Palace. The public can be heard applauding at the end of the performance.

Fans flock to viewing of late Aretha Franklin

National

Fans flock to viewing of late Aretha Franklin

Mourners poured into Detroit's Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History to pay their final respects to Aretha Franklin, who died August 16 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76. Some were surprised to learn her viewing was open casket.

Sen. John McCain dies at 81 after cancer battle

National

Sen. John McCain dies at 81 after cancer battle

After stopping medical treatment for his brain cancer, John McCain, six-term Arizona senator and 2008 Republican presidential nominee, died {in his home} at age 81. The senator and former Navy pilot would have turned 82 next week.

Manafort found guilty of eight charges

National

Manafort found guilty of eight charges

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was found guilty of eight financial crime charges. The judge declared a mistrial on 10 other counts after the jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service