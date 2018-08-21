Snapchat video shows murder suspect holding gun in previous threat against Manatee High School

Joe Clerjuste, charged with murder in connection to the recent double-homicide in Bradenton, was charged with making threats against a school in February after posting this Snapchat video showing him holding a gun and approaching Manatee High School.
By
Connect

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service