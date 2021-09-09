Fort Worth

Fort Worth man drowns in Trinity River in west Fort Worth, officials say

The Fort Worth Fire Department is investigating a drowning after a Fort Worth man was found in the Trinity River on Thursday afternoon.

Fire crews were dispatched around 4 p.m. to a possible drowning in the banks of the river near 4400 White Settlement Road in west Fort Worth, according to Fort Worth police and the fire department portal.

Upon arrival, fire crews were notified by a resident that there was possibly someone in the water. Crews searched the river and located one victim, police said.

The individual was identified as 61-year-old Lawrent Diemer, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s website.

Police said there is no other information available at this time.

David Silva Ramirez is a general news multimedia reporter at the Star-Telegram.
