Police search for dark SUV involved in hit-and-run that killed Fort Worth man

Police appealed for help Tuesday to identify a vehicle that killed a pedestrian on July 9 in a hit-and-run traffic wreck.

The victim was identified as Robert Collins, 51, of Fort Worth, according to officials with the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office. A ruling on his death is pending.

But Fort Worth police Collins was hit by a vehicle and the driver never stopped.

Detectives on Tuesday released a video and photographs of a vehicle they believe was involved in the fatal accident. Police described it as a dark four-door vehicle.

Collins was hit by the vehicle in the 1500 block of S. Cravens Road in Fort Worth on July 9. The Fort Worth man died at 7:44 p.m. on July 9, according to the medical examiner’s website.

Anyone with information should call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4886.