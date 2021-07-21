Teen opioid drug overdoses soaring at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth

Adil Sayani, 17, took a mixture of opioids and lost consciousness on New Year’s Eve.

When they arrived at the north Fort Worth hospital where the teen was initially taken, his parents were told their son was intubated and he had a slim chance of survival, according to a news release from Cook Children’s Medical Center.

For any chance of living, Sayani was given a specialized treatment called extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), a form of life support that allows the heart and lungs to rest, doctors said.

“Honestly, I thought he was gone,” Asif Sayani, Adil’s father, said in the Cook Children’s news release. “I’m a nurse and I know why you use ECMO, so I was very scared.”

The teen was flown to Cook Children’s in Fort Worth, where he was on ECMO for five days, and spent three weeks there recovering before he was released to his family’s Bedford home.

The Sayani family talked about the incident and gave permission for Cook Children’s to share their story in the news release.

As of May, 17 patients had been admitted to Cook Children’s for opioid ingestion in 2021, compared to 16 patients in all of 2020 admitted for the same reason.

“It is a huge problem right now,” said Dr. Artee Gandhi, medical director of pain management at Cook Children’s, in the news release. “We’re seeing more kids in the hospital for opioid overdoses than ever before. The vast majority of them are intentional ingestions.”

The spike in overdoses at the Fort Worth hospital comes after a deadly year in overdose deaths in the United States. Overdose deaths soared to a record 93,000 in 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Associated Press in a story on statistics released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this month.

The estimate of over 93,000 overdose death translated to an average of more than 250 deaths each day, or about 11 every hour.

That estimate was a 29 percent increase from 2019, when an estimated 72,000 drug overdose deaths were reported in the United States.

In Texas, overdose deaths increased 29 percent in 2020, and almost 4,200 Texans lost their lives to drug overdoses, according to CDC statistics.

At Cook Children’s, officials said recent deaths include teens as young as 14, many of which are linked to unintentional fentanyl overdoses. In March, three patients admitted for opioid overdoses had taken what they thought were Percocet pills, not knowing they were laced with fentanyl.

Gandhi said patients have told her they found their dealers on Snapchat, something Adil Sayani says is common among kids his age.

“It’s definitely easy. It’s just like ordering a pizza or takeout,” the 17-year-old said in the news release. “People on Snapchat will promote what drugs they have and other users share it. Then you can add them and text them from there. Simple as that.”

Adil Sayani started using opioids after a football injury, saying he first started smoking marijuana.

“Once I was healed and I was able to go back to football, I didn’t want to, I just wanted to smoke,” the teen said. “I began to build a tolerance to it and then someone introduced me to opiates and told me it was a lot cheaper and the effects last a lot longer, so I tried it and I got hooked on it.”

Some of the pills being ingested in North Texas have been laced with fentanyl, a dangerous drug that has killed many in the area. In March, Fort Worth police issued a warning about an increase in fentanyl overdose cases in the city and surrounding cities, leading to an “alarming number” of deaths.

MedStar statistics show that the ambulance service had 152 unintentional overdose calls between March 2019 and February 2020, where paramedics administered Narcan, a medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.

For the most recent 12 months starting in March 2020, that number climbed to 236, according to MedStar, a North Texas ambulance service.

Gahndi said in the news release she even had a patient overdose on fentanyl while in the hospital after someone snuck a pill into their room inside of a teddy bear.

Asif and Dilshad Sayani said they’ve always had a good relationship with their son and thought he would come to them if he were in trouble, but that was this their “biggest mistake.”

“I saw the signs, but I think I ignored it. I would tell other parents, even if you have the slightest of doubts, don’t ignore,” Dilshad Sayani said in the release.

The teen said he didn’t turn to his parents for help because he was afraid of letting them down and he didn’t want to burden them with his growing problem.

“I would put up a big persona,” the teen said in the news release. “I feel like that’s what addiction means, you’re doing things like that. I was very manipulative, you know, and just put up a front and let them hear what they wanted to hear from me.”

These days, Adil Sayani advises others against going through what he’s been through.

“Don’t do it because you don’t know where it will lead,” he said. “And if you’re using, find someone to talk to. Get help. I know a lot of kids might not want to listen to me, but if I could change just one kid’s perspective, that would help me feel a lot better.”

Here are some signs of opioid addiction in teens provided by Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth:

▪ Isolation

▪ Change in friend groups

▪ Loss of interest in sports, school and hobbies

▪ Lack of motivation

▪ Declining grades

▪ Difficulty communicating or slurred speech

▪ Lower energy levels

▪ Change in appearance

▪ Aggressive behavior

▪ Drug paraphernalia