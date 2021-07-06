Man in Fort Worth suffered serious injuries to hands, face in weekend fireworks incident

A young man was recovering Tuesday at a Dallas hospital after he suffered a serious fireworks injury in Fort Worth during the holiday weekend, authorities said.

The man had facial injuries and traumatic injuries to his hands in the accident, which happened Sunday night in east Fort Worth. He was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas by helicopter ambulance.

Fort Worth fire officials did not release any other details on the incident such as what type of fireworks caused the injuries.

Two other people in Fort Worth also were injured by fireworks during the Fourth of July weekend, Fort Worth fire officials said.

Additional information on those two injuries were not released on Tuesday.

In all, MedStar responded to four fireworks-related injuries from Friday until Monday, according to MedStar statistics. Of those four, two had to be taken to local hospitals.

MedStar provides ambulance service in Fort Worth and Blue Mound, Burleson, Edgecliff Village, Forest Hill, Haltom City, Haslet, Lakeside, Lake Worth, River Oaks, Saginaw, Sansom Park, Westover Hills, Westworth Village and White Settlement.