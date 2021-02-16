Man killed, two injured in possible weather-related car crash in Fort Worth

One man is dead after a possible weather-related car crash Tuesday in Fort Worth. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 39-year-old man died at the hospital Tuesday after a Fort Worth driver lost control of his vehicle and ran it into a light post, according to a news release from the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver and another passenger were expected to survive after being transported to the hospital. The driver lost control of the vehicle at about 3 p.m. Tuesday at the 6300 block of Village Parkway in Edgecliff Village.

Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office crash investigators are looking into weather and road conditions as a possible cause of the crash.

The name of the passenger killed in the crash will not be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office until next of kin has been notified.