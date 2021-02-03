Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old boy abducted in North Texas, DPS says

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old Celina boy who authorities say was abducted Tuesday night in Celina.

Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety issued the alert for Levy Pugh who was last seen about 8:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Hillside Drive in Celina.

Authorities believed the boy was taken by Isaac Pugh and the child is in danger.

Celina police have requested activation of an Arkansas Amber Alert for the boy.

The boy is about 2-feet-6, weighs about 35 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes and he was last seen wearing a diaper.

Isaac Pugh is described as 42-years-old, 5-feet-11, about 212 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes.

He was driving a white 2019 Toyota Tacoma with Texas plate MDT-1625.

Anyone with information should call Celina police at 972-547-5350.