Prominent candidate backs out of Fort Worth mayor’s race

Dee Kelly Jr., a prominent Fort Worth lawyer who toyed with running for mayor, said Wednesday he will not seek the office.

Kelly tested the waters for a mayoral bid when it became clear Mayor Betsy Price might not seek an unprecedented sixth term. Price announced Tuesday she would not run for reelection after a decade in office, saying she wanted to focus on her family.

In a statement, Kelly, 60, said he weighed whether he was better suited to make a difference in Fort Worth through the private or public sector. He is a former managing partner of Fort Worth’s largest law firm, Kelly Hart & Hallman, and has served on boards for the United Way, Boys and Girls Club and the Fort Worth Zoo. He remains a partner at the firm, which is one of the largest providers of pro bono legal services.

“I’ve been inspired and encouraged in this time by what so many of you are doing, without recognition or fanfare, to address issues like homelessness, inequalities in healthcare, and helping local businesses overcome the impact of the pandemic,” Kelly said in the statement. “That work goes on and requires leadership from all parts of our community.”

He said those issues remained important but he would take them on in a different way than running for public office. Kelly called the short exploration of running “the most gratifying and humbling experience of my life.”

Kelly was one of several possible candidates for mayor that came forward in the past week.

Tarrant County Democratic Party chairwoman Deborah Peoples, who ran against Price in 2019, said she would run again this year.

Other likely contenders include council members Brian Byrd and Ann Zadeh, who have both said they are exploring the race, as well as Democratic state Rep. Ramon Romero who said he has not ruled it out.