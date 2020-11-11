I-35 closed in Fort Worth after 18-wheeler crashes, catches fire, authorities say

Lanes of Interstate 35W near Keller Hicks Road in north Fort Worth were closed on Wednesday afternoon after an 18-wheeler rock hauler crashed and caught fire, spilling fuel into the road and resulting in a minor injury to the driver, authorities said.

Police and firefighters responded around 1:10 p.m. to the crash with a fire in the 17000 block of I-35 southbound, according to a police call log. It appears a rock hauler was involved in a single-vehicle crash, police said.

Officers were still on the scene as of 2:15 p.m. and lanes remained closed in the Alliance/Gateway area, according to Officer Jimmy Pollozani, a police spokesman. Police said in a tweet in the afternoon drivers should expect lengthy delays and are advised to seek alternate routes.

Medics took the driver, an adult man, to a hospital, according to Matt Zavadsky, a MedStar spokesman. Zavadsky was still trying to determine on Wednesday afternoon if the man was injured in the crash or the fire.

The 18-wheeler was significantly damaged in the fire, according to Mike Drivdahl, a Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman. Diesel fuel spilled on the ground in the crash.

Hazmat crews were working with a contractor on Wednesday afternoon to continue cleaning up.

Though the cause of the fire hasn’t been determined, Drivdahl said it seems it was simply “secondary to that accident.”