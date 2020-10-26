Mother of veteran Everman officer dies from COVID-19 just days after he dies from virus

The mother of an Everman police officer who died last week from COVID-19 died from the virus on Sunday, authorities said Sunday.

Carmen Arango, 81, died Sunday just days after her 60-year-old son, Everman Officer Alex Arango, passed away from the virus, according to a Sunday Everman Emergency Services Facebook post.

Tarrant County has confirmed 63,792 COVID-19 cases, including 719 deaths and an estimated 51,073 recoveries.

“This is nothing short of a tragedy for the Arango family,” according to the post. “This family has lost two members of their family, just days apart. We ask that you please continue to keep the entire Arango family wrapped in prayer. We know that Officer Arango is welcoming and comforting his mother. Rest Easy Momma, we’ll take it from here.”

Other family members have contracted the virus and two other relatives are recovering from the virus.

Officer Arango died Thursday morning from COVID-19 at a Fort Worth hospital, Everman police said.

He had contracted the virus while on duty, according to a post on the Everman Emergency Services Facebook page.

Everman mayor Ray Richardson had said on Thursday that the city was saddened by the loss of Arango.

“He’s been a staple of this community for years,” Richardson said. “There have been tears at City Hall all day.”

Arango had served Everman and Tarrant County for 27 years.

