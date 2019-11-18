Allen High football player shot, killed as he played video games at party, family says

A search continued Monday for a gunman who shot and killed an Allen High School football player at a house party in Plano over the weekend.

The student has been identified as 16-year-old Marquel Ellis Jr., according to local news reports.

The teen died shortly after he was shot Saturday night in the 3200 block of Peachtree Lane in Plano.

Plano police responded to a shooting call about 10 p.m. Saturday on Peachtree Lane. Detectives later determined that the gunman fired into the house full of teens attending a party.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Minutes before the shooting, several people were kicked out of the house and then shots were fired into the home, according to news reports.

My main goal right now is to go to college I’ll think about the other stuff later! — Marquel Ellis JR (@Marquel2Ellis) November 10, 2019 Copy Code Copy Code

According to news reports, Allen ISD released the following statement on Sunday:

We were notified earlier today of the tragic incident that the life of Marquel Ellis Jr.. Ellis was a sophomore at Allen High School. The school has arranged for counselors to be available for students and staff on Monday morning.

Plano police had not released any details on the suspect.

Ellis family has established a GoFundMe account to pay for the teen’s funeral.

“He was a innocent bystander playing video games and life was cut short by drive shooting,” the family said in the GoFundMe post.

As of Monday morning, more than $7,000 had been raised for the teen’s funeral.