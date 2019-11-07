Bureau of Engraving and Printing’s Western Currency Facility honored for environmental efforts

The Bureau of Engraving and Printing’s Western Currency Facility has saved the U.S. Treasury Department $15 million in the past year through its currency note reclamation process, according to a news release from the city. AP

The Bureau of Engraving and Printing’s Western Currency Facility in Fort Worth has been named Industry of the Year in the city of Fort Worth’s annual Environmental Awards program.

The printing plant has saved the U.S. Treasury Department $15 million in the past year through its currency note reclamation process, according to a news release from the city.

The plant, at 9000 Blue Mound Road, has saved 897,000 gallons of water and 776,000 gallons of wastewater, and reduced hazardous waste and industrial solid waste by 162,000 pounds. It has also saved 651,000 pounds of paper, according to the city.

The city and the water department also honored the plant with a Pretreatment Partnership Award and a Pollution Prevention Award.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The awards were among several presented Wednesday at River Ranch in the Stockyards.

This year the program added the Innovation Award and the Recognition Award to recognize companies advancing greater environmental awareness.