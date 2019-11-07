Fort Worth
Bureau of Engraving and Printing’s Western Currency Facility honored for environmental efforts
The Bureau of Engraving and Printing’s Western Currency Facility in Fort Worth has been named Industry of the Year in the city of Fort Worth’s annual Environmental Awards program.
The printing plant has saved the U.S. Treasury Department $15 million in the past year through its currency note reclamation process, according to a news release from the city.
The plant, at 9000 Blue Mound Road, has saved 897,000 gallons of water and 776,000 gallons of wastewater, and reduced hazardous waste and industrial solid waste by 162,000 pounds. It has also saved 651,000 pounds of paper, according to the city.
The city and the water department also honored the plant with a Pretreatment Partnership Award and a Pollution Prevention Award.
The awards were among several presented Wednesday at River Ranch in the Stockyards.
This year the program added the Innovation Award and the Recognition Award to recognize companies advancing greater environmental awareness.
- Recaro, a German aircraft seating manufacturer at 2275 Eagle Parkway, was awarded the Innovation Award in the Solid Waste Reduction or Reuse category. The company no longer uses Styrofoam cups or plastic utensils after it asked its 600 employees to bring coffee mugs and silverware from home. The company also replaced more than 1,500 lights at its facility with LED light bulbs. Fort Worth’s Stage West Theater and Fort Worth Starbucks locations won honorable mention awards in the same category.
- Tarrant County College received a Recognition Award as a Smart Water Conservation Partner, presented to an industrial, commercial or institutional customer that established water efficiency strategies following a Smart Water audit.
- Pollution Prevention Awards were also presented to the Lockheed Martin, Alcon Laboratories,Bell Helicopter Textron and MillerCoors Brewery.The city’s water and code compliance departments sponsor the awards.
