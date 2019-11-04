Fort Worth kids cast in upcoming ‘Punky Brewster’ revival for NBC streaming service

Noah Cottrell (left), 12, and Quinn Copeland (right), 7, pose for a photo during a recent stop at Universal Studios Hollywood. The pair from Fort Worth have been in Los Angeles as part of the cast of the upcoming revival of the 1980’s sitcom “Punky Brewster” for NBC’s new streaming service, Peacock. Courtesy of Michelle Cottrell

Quinn Copeland, 7, and Noah Cottrell, 12, had never heard of “Punky Brewster,” the lesson-oriented 1980s NBC sitcom about a precocious, free-spirited and colorful-vest-wearing orphan taken in by a widowed man.

But they’ve been learning a lot about the program that aired long before they were born.

The pair of young actors, who both happen to hail from Fort Worth, are in Los Angeles as part of a team reviving the classic for NBC’s forthcoming streaming service, Peacock, in 2020.

Noah, who played the son of Dwayne Johnson’s and Neve Campbell’s characters in the 2018 big-budget action flick “Skyscraper,” is portraying one of two adopted sons of the adult Punky, revived by original star Soleil Moon Frye. Noah said his character, Diego, is funny and a “slob” who can’t be bothered to drink orange juice out of a glass. It’s not a huge stretch, the 12-year-old admits — he likes his milk right out of the carton.

Quinn plays Izzy, an adorable-yet-tough orphan always trying to run away, who comes into contact with Punky and reminds Punky of herself when she was a girl. And who may or may not be the 2019 iteration of the iconic character.

She and Noah say it’s been an exciting and breathless time, meeting stars such as Freddie Prinze Jr. — cast as Punky’s ex-husband, Travis — and going through repeated rehearsals ahead of the start of production later this week.

They’ve still found some time, however, to talk about life back home, good Tex-Mex and a chance encounter from before they were cast.

“I actually was teaching for my acting class, Cathryn Sullivan’s Acting for Film, and she went there over the summer. So I was teaching her class,” Noah said recently over the phone. “Little did we know we’d be on set a couple months from that and be here today.”

He added he thought it was pretty cool, saying, “It’s not just from Texas — it’s from Fort Worth.”

He and Quinn are two of four children cast in the upcoming pilot, according to Deadline, and the fact they’re both from Fort Worth hasn’t been lost on them or their excited parents.

Quinn used to attend The Tanglewood Academy in the Fort Worth school district, but she transferred to The Mosaic Academy, a university-model school that has allowed her a more flexible schedule with auditions and roles. Similarly, Noah, who once attended Saint Andrew Catholic School and the Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts, now goes to an online school.

They’re already discovering there’s a lot of rejection that comes with the frequent auditions, and that it feels pretty good when you land a part.

Quinn’s mother, Katie Copeland, and Noah’s mother, Michelle Cottrell, said they’re proud their children and understand the special opportunity they have.

Unlike their kids, they know all about the cultural significance of the sitcom’s title character, from her pigtails, mismatched high-top sneakers and denim vests, to her “Punky Power!” catchphrase.

“I didn’t really watch it that much, but I knew it,” Michelle said. “She was such a big character. Everyone knew who she was ... having a Punky doll was like having a Cabbage Patch doll for us back in the day.”

The pilot is part of a trend of reviving beloved shows with their original stars, from Netflix’s “Fuller House” to ABC’s “The Conners.” It centers on Punky’s life as a single mother to her adopted sons and biological teenage daughter, and the kindred relationship she develops with Quinn’s Izzy, Deadline reported.

Only the pilot episode has been ordered so far, and the show, which is executive produced by original creator David W. Duclon, still needs to be picked up to series. But that hasn’t gotten in the way of anyone’s enjoyment.

Quinn and Noah may not have been able to go trick-or-treating on Halloween, but they said they prefer to be around the whirlwind of activity that comes with shooting a TV pilot. They had their first big table-read Thursday, attended by hundreds, before they started rehearsals.

“I’m really excited,” Quinn said over the phone last week during one of her few breaks. “It’s gonna be so fun.”

The pilot represents a big step for two actors who discovered their passion for acting in North Texas and hope to continue careers in show business.

‘You’ve got to enjoy the onset life’

Noah admits it was pretty cool to pretend he was The Rock’s son.

He already knew the hulking, tattooed, charismatic star from movies like “G.I. Joe,” “The Tooth Fairy” and “The Game Plan.” Noah sent in a taped audition for the role of Johnson and Campbell’s son, Henry, who has asthma, and then read for the part alongside dozens of other kids in Los Angeles.

Seated on a taxiing airplane about to depart for Dallas, he and his mother got a phone call. He had booked “Skyscraper.”

“We were jumping on the airplane and slapping on the seat,” Noah said. “Everyone was watching us like we were crazy.”

The film, about Johnson’s security expert having to save his wife and children who are being held hostage in a burning skyscraper, required Noah to run alongside actual scorching flames on a massive set with green screens inside a Vancouver warehouse. Shooting over the course of three months, he also had plenty of down time with Johnson.

In real life, the star is like “a big old teddy bear,” Noah said, and the two bonded over their mutual love of fishing. Johnson also gave the young actor some advice.

“Dwayne gave me an awesome quote,” he said. “‘It’s nice to be important, but it’s important to be nice.’”

The experience for Noah was the culmination of a lot of auditions and parts in smaller projects since he began acting at age 6. He was inspired by his older brother and sister, who had taken acting classes and would go out for various roles.

He went to a class with his mom when the instructor said, with surprise, “Oh, I didn’t even know you had a young one,” he said. And that was the start of it.

He’s been in advertisements for companies based out of Dallas, such as JC Penney, and he had a recurring role on “The Chosen,” an online series about the life of Jesus that was shot in Weatherford. Noah said he likes the thrill of being on a set and learning from established veterans.

Being around the original stars of “Punky Brewster” and the creator, Duclon, Noah said he’s understanding “how big it was” in the ’80s.

He finally watched the show the other day, specifically the infamous episode in which Punky’s best friend, Cherie, gets trapped in a refrigerator and — in one of the show’s trademark teachable moments — has to be saved with CPR.

“It was weird,” Noah admitted.

Over the past week, though, he’s gotten to spend a lot of time with the real Cherie, Cherie Johnson, who played the character in the original show and is reprising the role. He said she’s funny in real life, not unlike her character as their cool “Aunt Cherie” in the revival.

Talking about their favorite Mexican dishes, he remembers she joked, “Oh, you’ve got a little Latino taste to you!” and he burst into laughter.

“You’ve got to enjoy the onset life and meeting a bunch of different people,” Noah said. “You can be whoever you want in the business.”

‘I might actually be an actor’

Like Noah with his “Skyscraper” role, Quinn found out she would be playing Izzy while seated on an airplane.

About to take off from Los Angeles and head back to Dallas, before departing for another audition in Atlanta, Katie realized she had a missed call from one of her daughter’s agents, so she quickly called back. She handed the phone to her daughter.

When Quinn picked up, the woman on the other end of the line was asking for Izzy.

It was “like the weirdest thing,” she said.

“She kept calling me Izzy,” recalled the 7-year-old, who was initially confused but soon caught on. “I freaked out, like my mind literally almost blew up.”

Quinn, like Noah, had already experienced the uncertainty that comes with competing for parts alongside plenty of other kids.

She’s nabbed some of them along the way, such as a commercial for Whataburger’s breakfast menu, where the admittedly picky eater got to have a plain biscuit and Dr Pepper, her favorite. She was also thrilled she got to be in “Once,” which Katie said was performed on a rotating stage with a small cast of actors who played instruments.

It has since become Quinn’s favorite musical, though she also likes “Waitress.” She played the role of Lulu in the national tour’s local stops, which she said was fun despite all the waiting around backstage and playing with her large collection of Legos.

When she got that callback, she said she got her first big confidence boost.

“I was like, ‘I might actually be an actor in “Waitress,”’” she said.

Quinn, who has what seems to be endless energy, breaks into song often, and on a recent call with the Star-Telegram began belting a tune from “Tuck Everlasting.”

She also has a habit of inventing stories, Katie said, evidenced by the scripted and costumed plays she and her neighbor, a Tanglewood student, put on in her backyard. There was a pretend wedding ceremony, Quinn and Katie recalled, and a slightly more ambitious production about the process of making a dance film.

“So they were playing a play about putting on a movie?” Katie said, wondering aloud.

“Like a behind-the-scenes,” Quinn added.

As Quinn prepares for “Punky Brewster,” she said she has enjoyed the chance to be on a real set with real cameras and hundreds of people, and to spend time with people like Moon Frye. The original Punky has been emotional this week about the return of the show, she said, but they talked about her four kids, as well as loving popcorn.

Izzy, though she’s kind of a “bad kid” who has been through rough circumstances in life, is also fiercely independent and has a sense of humor, Quinn said. She feels somewhat like her character, she said, with a penchant for escape herself.

Katie said she was told the character would be “a handful,” and she laughed out loud, thinking: “She is the character.”

“You don’t know where Quinn stops and Izzy starts,” she said to her daughter.

“Yeah,” Quinn affirmed.

They hope the series will get picked up, so Quinn and Noah can continue to dive into their new roles.