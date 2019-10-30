United Way of Tarrant County names president and CEO

The United Way of Tarrant County has promoted chief operating officer Leah King to president and CEO.

As chief operating officer, King set the strategic direction of the organization in workplace campaign, donor relations, community investment and volunteer engagement, the United Way said Monday in its announcement.

King instrumental in creating the United Way of Tarrant County’s Strategic Plan and oversaw the development and launch of the 2018-2019 Community Assessment, according to a news release from the organization.

“The board of directors is confident Leah will provide the inspired leadership to propel United Way of Tarrant County forward,” said James Powell, chairman of the Board of Directors for United Way of Tarrant County, in a statement. “As we look toward the future and assess the role of the organization in the community, there is no one more qualified than Leah to bring together resources and create strong partnerships that confront complex social issues and address systemic challenges.”

“It has been my pleasure to work alongside the talented and dedicated professionals, here at United Way of Tarrant County,” King said in the release. “I am honored to have been chosen by the board of directors to lead this organization into our next chapter of service to Tarrant County.”

King is a director for Cook Children’s Medical Center and on the board of governors for the Fort Worth Club.

King succeeds TD Smyers, who announced his retirement in April.