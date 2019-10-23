Fort Worth professor receives presidential award from White House

The White House Star-Telegram archives

A Fort Worth professor was among those recently honored at the White House with presidential awards.

The awards were given out for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching and Excellence in Science, Mathematics and Engineering Mentoring.

Jamboor Vishwanatha, of the University of North Texas Health Science Center, was among those who received the presidential award for Science, Mathematics and Engineering Mentoring.

The award is given to “mentors who work to expand science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) talent,” according to a fact sheet from the National Science Foundation.

Other Texans to receive the same award this year were Dominick Casadonte Jr. of Texas Tech University and Karen Lozano of The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.