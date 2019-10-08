Firefighters battling blaze at business on Sylvania Ave. in northeast Fort Worth

SHARE COPY LINK

Firefighters were battling a business fire Tuesday morning in northeast Fort Worth, a fire official said.

The blaze was reported at 1304 N. Sylvania Ave.

The fire was reported shortly before 10:30 a.m. as a commercial structure fire.

Initially, the fire was reported outside of the building, but firefighters arrived to find smoke coming out of a building, fire officials said.

The blaze was at a multi-tenant neighborhood shopping center which was built in 1965, according to the Tarrant Appraisal District.