Should businesses provide more family benefits? Mayor Price thinks so

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price and a federal child services official Thursday called on the private sector to do more to help families with child care and early childhood education.

From offering new parents time off to providing onsite day care or day care stipends, companies need to be doing more to provide employees with family-oriented benefits, said Price and Shannon Christian, director of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Administration for Children and Families Child Care. Federal and state dollars to subsidize child care are limited, Christian said, and companies can benefit from robust family policies.

“They’re getting beyond just acknowledging that it’s important and that somebody ought to pay for it, and starting to realize they need to play a role in that and that it’s going to affect their bottom line, both now and in the future,” she said.

Department of Health and Human Services officials stopped in Fort Worth Thursday for a round table discussion on child care, part of a 10-city tour to learn how various areas of the county are tackling early childhood development.

Tax incentives could help spur businesses to do more, Price said.

“We give them a tax breaks for a jillion other things,” she said. “Let’s give them one that really gets to the heart.”

Price backed away form having cities take on that responsibility, saying incentives and regulation about family benefits was not up to municipalities but rather the state or federal government. Competition would also drive the private sector to focus on child care as talented workers choose companies with better benefits.

Early childhood education has been a focus of Fort Worth and Price’s administration since at least 2014. Price sees education as the ticket to economic growth, both in providing a strong future workforce and as a benefit to companies that want to relocate here.

Among large cities, Fort Worth has the second highest percentage of families with children behind Fresno, according to 2016 estimates of the American Community Survey, which showed nearly 37% of Cowtown households have children. San Francisco, with 16.5%, had the smallest share.

That means Fort Worth is a young city, Price said, and should be at the forefront of improving access to day care and education opportunities.

This past summer the Fort Worth school district piloted a program designed to boost kindergarten readiness and engage parents. The program, called Best Place for Kids!, worked with nearly 200 pre-K students from five elementary schools. More than 80% of the children saw gains in pre-K readiness. Most of the families had household incomes of $36,000 or less.

In Texas, most families are priced out of child care, according to research from nonprofit Children At Risk. That can lead to parents dropping out of the workforce or turning to subpar day care services.

Some companies are already taking on that responsibility but it can be difficult for medium and small businesses, said Marianne Auld, a managing partner at law firm Kelly Hart and Hallman. The firm offers paternity and maternity leave, but because of the nature of attorney schedules, the company has struggled to offer other popular family focused benefits like flex schedules.

“Happy family members are happy employees,” she said. “And that’s who we need to show up to work because they’re going to stay with us, they’re going to be more productive with us.”