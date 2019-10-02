Fort Worth
3 wounded in Fort Worth after fight breaks out, someone shoots into crowd
Three people were injured Tuesday night when a fight broke out among multiple people in south Fort Worth and someone fired into the crowd, police said.
The victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said, and are being treated at a local hospital.
Officers responded around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday to the 1000 block of Buffalo Springs Drive for a report of a shooting and located the three victims. They determined people had engaged in a fight and an individual fired toward a crowd, police said.
The suspect is at large.
KXAS (Channel 5) reported the victims were two male teenagers and one female teen.
