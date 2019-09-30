Fort Worth
Robbery suspect caught, another escaped after their vehicle crashed in dead-end street
A robbery suspect was arrested late Sunday, but another one escaped after the suspect’s vehicle crashed at a dead-end street in Fort Worth, police said.
Officers flooded the area seconds after the wreck, and captured one of the suspects. The second suspect fled the scene.
Police had not released information on the arrested suspect.
A man was robbed at gunpoint by two suspects shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday in the 5500 block of Hemphill St.
The victim gave officers a description of the suspect’s vehicle which was spotted by police a short time later. An officer attempted a traffic stop, but the suspects drove away only to wreck at a dead-end street, said Capt. R.L. Krouse in a Monday email.
The suspects jumped out of their vehicle and fled on foot.
No officers were injured.
