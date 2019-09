If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A robbery victim was in serious condition Monday after two men repeatedly stabbed him, police said.

No suspects have been arrested.

Police responded to a cutting call after 9 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of E. Lowden St.

Officers found a 50-year-old man who had been stabbed several times during a robbery.

The man was taken to a local hospital.