A new discount outlet store is coming to Camp Bowie West shopping center

The retail strip Camp Bowie West Center is getting a new tenant: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

NAI Robert Lynn’s Fort Worth office announced the agreement Tuesday. The new store will be at 7909 Camp Bowie West Blvd., in a 39,000 square-foot space. It will be the first Ollie’s Bargain Outlet location in Tarrant County.

The store advertises itself as one of the largest retailers of closeout merchandise and overstock inventory. The store sells a variety of items, including housewares, food, flooring, books and stationery, toys, home improvement and hardware, electronics, sporting goods and more.

According to a news release from NAI Robert Lynn, the shopping center is undergoing a renovation to attract new tenants, such as a new roof, updated facades, lighting and landscaping. This stretch of Camp Bowie is part of renewed economic development with the city’s public improvement district.

