Centennial High baseball player killed in fiery multi-vehicle crash in Burleson

Burleson Centennial High School baseball player Dawson Barnes was killed in a fiery traffic accident in Burleson. He was a senior at the school.

A senior baseball player at Burleson Centennial High School was killed Wednesday afternoon in a fiery traffic crash on Hidden Creek Parkway, according to Burleson police and school officials.

Officials with the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office have not released the name of the victim, but Burleson police and school officials say the 17-year-old was Dawson Barnes, a senior at Burleson Centennial High School.

“Our family has experienced a great loss,” according to a message on social media by school officials at Centennnial High School posted Thursday morning.

The crash occurred about shortly before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on Hidden Creek Parkway in Burleson.

Barnes was driving his vehicle on Hidden Creek Parkway when for an undetermined reason he lost control of it, hit two vehicles, veered off and smashed into a light pole.

please make plans to join us tomorrow night at 8:30 the Centennial High School baseball fields to help us remember the legacy of our sweet Dawson. pic.twitter.com/F6Q6Z37k31 — PAYTON (@goodenpay) August 22, 2019

On impact, Barnes’ vehicle caught fire and he was trapped inside, Burleson police said.

“We don’t have a cause (for the accident) yet,” said Burleson spokeswoman DeAnna Phillips in a Thursday email.

Burleson school officials noted district counselors would be on campus to assist students and faculty members.

Centennial High principal Ikie Holder also sent parents a letter Wednesday following the accident.

Holder wanted parents to be alert for reactions by students on the traumatic incident that occurred Wednesday afternoon and offered some responses to distressed students such as “I know ... it just seems unbelievable” and “It is especially hard when there are many unanswered questions.”

“You and your student are important to our school community and we will support each other through this. If you feel your child needs to speak with a counselor at any time, please do not hesitate to call or email our counseling team or campus administrators,” Holder wrote in the letter. “We are keeping Dawson’s family in our thoughts and prayers.”

Barnes received first-team honors at designated hitter on the District5-5A All-District team. He also got second-team honors on the Texas Sports Writers Association Class 5A All-State team.

A candlelight vigil is scheduled at 8:30 p.m. at the high school’s baseball field.