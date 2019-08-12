Teen robbery suspect shot to death in garage by resident in Saginaw, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

An armed 16-year-old who Saginaw police say attempted to rob an 18-year-old was shot to death Sunday afternoon in a residential garage.

Authorities had not released the name of the person who died.

A second 16-year-old robbery suspect fled the scene, but he was later identified.

“He was questioned and later released to his parents,” said Saginaw Assistant Police Chief Russell Ragsdale in a telephone interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Monday morning.

Saginaw police said the 18-year-old was detained for questioning, but he was not arrested.

Saginaw police officers responded to the shooting call at 5:44 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Trinity Trail in Saginaw.

The 18-year-old was sitting in the garage when the two teens walked up to him, Ragsdale said.

“We had two people attempt to rob the resident,” Ragsdale said. “One of the suspects had a weapon.”

At some point, the resident who was armed fired two rounds — one hit a suspect and the other hit a wall, Saginaw police said.

The wounded teen was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

An investigation into the shooting continued on Monday.