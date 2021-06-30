Mansfield school trustees to vote on board president’s resignation

Courtney Lackey Wilson, president of the Mansfield school board. Courtesy

Several months after the Mansfield school board president was elected to her fourth term, she is resigning.

Courtney Lackey Wilson could not be reached for comment Wednesday on why she is resigning. Wilson was reelected to a three-year-term in a Dec. 8 runoff election.

Trustees will meet at 3 p.m. Thursday to vote to accept Lackey Wilson’s resignation.

The agenda says that the board will discuss her resignation in an executive session and will vote to accept her resignation following public comments. Trustees are also scheduled to vote to replace Wilson and to reorganize the board.

According to the Mansfield Record, Lackey Wilson served as vice president and secretary before she became the school board president.