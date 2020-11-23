Carroll school board chooses veteran educator to lead the district

Lane Ledbetter has been named the finalist for the Carroll school district superintendent job. Carroll ISD

The Carroll school board named a long-time Texas leader in education as the lone finalist for superintendent during a specially called meeting Friday.

Lane Ledbetter, who grew up in the Carroll school district, was chosen from a list of 45 candidates, according to a news release.

“Dr. Ledbetter impressed us with his knowledge and experience. We felt that he represented much of what our community told us they want in the next leader. He comes highly recommended and seems to truly understand from personal experience what it means to be a Carroll Dragon,” board president Michelle Moore said in a written statement.

Ledbetter is coming from the rapidly growing Midlothian ISD where he spent the past five and a half years as superintendent.

“It is my experience in Carroll ISD that developed my foundation and instilled in me a desire for excellence,” Ledbetter said in the news release.

Ledbetter earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Baylor University, his Master of Science in Education from the University of North Texas and his doctorate in educational administration from Baylor.

Ledbetter taught and coached in the Lake Travis, Grapevine-Colleyville and Carroll school districts before serving 13 years on the leadership team in the Birdville ISD.

He also was superintendent in Graham from 2012 to 2015 before becoming superintendent in Midlothian.

While in Midlothian, the school district passed the largest bond program in the district’s history and launched a technology initiative, according to the news release.

Under Texas law, the school board must wait 21 days before voting to choose Ledbetter as the superintendent, and a special meeting is scheduled for Dec. 11.

Ledbetter is expected to start in January, and he is replacing David Faltys who is retiring after 15 years as superintendent.